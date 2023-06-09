INDIA

Two killed, five injured due to lightning in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

At least two persons were killed, while five others suffered injuries in Assam’s Sivasagar district after they were struck by lighting early on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened in the Chenimora Mishing village in the district.

A senior official said that after being struck by lightning, two persons died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Yein and Diganta Mili, while Bikram Singh Yein, Rumi Mili, Ganesh Mili, Putala Yein, and Urmila Yein were injured and taken to the hospital.

According to onlookers, all seven were working in their paddy fields when they were struck by lightning.

20230609-195802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra Pradesh: Four tiger cubs in Vet hospital, search on for...

    Covid test now mandatory to enter Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

    Delhi BJP to protest at Jantar Mantar on March 21, lay...

    The right way to approach sex on a first date?