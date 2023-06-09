At least two persons were killed, while five others suffered injuries in Assam’s Sivasagar district after they were struck by lighting early on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened in the Chenimora Mishing village in the district.

A senior official said that after being struck by lightning, two persons died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Yein and Diganta Mili, while Bikram Singh Yein, Rumi Mili, Ganesh Mili, Putala Yein, and Urmila Yein were injured and taken to the hospital.

According to onlookers, all seven were working in their paddy fields when they were struck by lightning.

20230609-195802