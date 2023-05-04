Two persons were charred to death and five were injured on Thursday in a hotel fire in J&K’s Ramban district.

Police said that the fire started in Maa Shanti hotel in Sanawar tourist resort of Ramban district today morning.

Fire quickly engulfed the entire hotel. Fire tenders were immediately pressed into service to douse the flames. Two persons were killed and five were injured in this incident.

“The injured have been shifted to hospital. A magisterial enquiry has been ordered”, police said.

Meanwhile, an official statement said today, “J&K Lt governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in fire accident at a hotel in Ramban.

“He has conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the kin of those who have died in accident and the injured.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to fire incident at a hotel in Sanasar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor has spoken to the Deputy Commissioner and directed him to render all assistance to the kin of victims.

20230504-164006