INDIALIFESTYLE

Two killed, five injured in J&K’s Ramban hotel fire

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons were charred to death and five were injured on Thursday in a hotel fire in J&K’s Ramban district.

Police said that the fire started in Maa Shanti hotel in Sanawar tourist resort of Ramban district today morning.

Fire quickly engulfed the entire hotel. Fire tenders were immediately pressed into service to douse the flames. Two persons were killed and five were injured in this incident.

“The injured have been shifted to hospital. A magisterial enquiry has been ordered”, police said.

Meanwhile, an official statement said today, “J&K Lt governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in fire accident at a hotel in Ramban.

“He has conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the kin of those who have died in accident and the injured.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to fire incident at a hotel in Sanasar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor has spoken to the Deputy Commissioner and directed him to render all assistance to the kin of victims.

20230504-164006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gurugram: Man arrested for trying to extort Rs 1cr from bizman

    ‘Dangerous precedent’: AAP’s Sanjay Singh after Delhi mayoral polls adjourned again

    SC agrees to examine plea challenging electoral roll, Aadhaar linking

    Engineering consultant selected for Hyderabad Airport Metro