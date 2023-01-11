INDIA

Two killed in Bengal elephant attacks

Two people were killed in separate wild elephant attacks in West Bengal’s Bankura district in the past 12 hours.

The victims were identified as Tulsi Batabyal (65) and Mongol Bauri (45).

On Wednesday, Bauri, a resident of Sangrampur village, was on his way to a local pharmacy when he was attacked by an elephant coming from the nearby Bandhkona forest area, according to locals who informed the forest department officials.

He was killed on spot and his body was recovered from a local mustard field after it was dragged away by the tusker.

Department officials said Batabyal was killed late Tuesday night when a wild tusker suddenly entered a locality at Jharia village.

Her hut came under the attack of the elephant.

The officials said that families of the two victims will be provided with compensation as per existing provisions.

According to Umar Imam, the division forest officer of the Bankura (north) division, currently there are 83 elephants scattered over different forest zones in the area.

“The death of the two persons in the elephant attack is really unfortunate. Our staff is keeping a close watch on the different elephants in the division,” he said.

Meanwhile, a state forest department official said that the elephant which killed Batabyal, was probably isolated from its herd.

