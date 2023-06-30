INDIA

Two killed in blast, fire at pharma unit in Andhra SEZ (Lead)

Two workers were killed and five others injured in a blast and a huge fire at a pharma unit at Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The fire broke out after a reactor exploded at Sahithi Pharma Private Ltd.

Thick smoke engulfed the surroundings of the pharma unit. Three fire fighting personnel were also injured while battling the blaze.

With the fire raging even after five hours, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was called to help the fire fighting personnel.

The huge blast and fire sent panic among workers in the unit. Seven workers were injured, four of them critically.

The injured were shifted to KGH Hospital in Visakhapatnam. Two of the injured P. Satti Babu (35) and U. Tirupati (40) succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The condition of Ramesh (45) of Bhubaneswar and Nuki Naidu (40) was critical.

The other injured were identified as Raju Babu, Apa Rao, and P. Santosh Kumar.

Superintendent of Police Murali Krishna said 35 workers were on duty at the time of the incident. While 28 workers ran out to safety, seven sustained injuries. Two of the injured later succumbed. The SP said efforts were on to bring the fire under control.

