INDIA

Two killed in construction site accident in TN’s Udhagamandalam

NewsWire
0
0

Two construction workers were killed in an accident at an under-construction building in Tamil Nadu’s Udhagamandalam district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, work was taking place at a building coming up at Maccherakorai in Udhagamandalam, and workers were cleaning its front side when the earth caved in on them. Two other workers managed to escape from the scene.

The Nilgiris District Collector Amrith reached the spot and ordered an investigation. The district administration is looking into whether the construction was illegal.

20221009-170802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Higher cost, supply side constraints dent Feb auto sales

    10 CCTV cameras stolen from JP Setu in Patna

    UP places order for 1 crore Covid vax

    Abhishek Malik joins Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh in ‘Muskuraane Ki...