Two construction workers were killed in an accident at an under-construction building in Tamil Nadu’s Udhagamandalam district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, work was taking place at a building coming up at Maccherakorai in Udhagamandalam, and workers were cleaning its front side when the earth caved in on them. Two other workers managed to escape from the scene.

The Nilgiris District Collector Amrith reached the spot and ordered an investigation. The district administration is looking into whether the construction was illegal.

