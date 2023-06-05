At least two people were killed and as many injured after miscreants opened fire in Assam’s Dhemaji district along the Assam-Arunachal border on Monday.

The incident happened in the Panbari area of the district, which falls near the Arunachal state border.

Locals claimed that miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh launched the attack, however, police have yet to confirm this claim.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Police are investigating the incident. We must not draw any conclusions in a hurry. There have been disputes with the border demarcation that have not been resolved until now. But I believe that this act was done by a few miscreants, and it is inappropriate to blame a neighbouring state without any evidence.”

The deceased have been identified as Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi. The two injured persons, Puspa Gogoi and Akoni Gohain, have been admitted to the hospital.

Boga Chutia was a resident of Borbila Chutiakari village. The other three people hail from Milonpur village in the district.

The police have launched a probe into the incident.

DGP G.P. Singh said, “Senior officers of Assam police are at the site. Efforts are on to apprehend the perpetrators.”

