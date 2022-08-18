INDIA

Two killed in landslide in Odisha’s Koraput district

NewsWire
0
1

Two persons have been killed in landslide in Odisha’s Koraput district, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Selum Dharua and Trilochan Dharua, both from Haladikunda village of Koraput district.

According to sources, like any other day, Selum and Trilochan had gone to the Malipadar forest on Tuesday to collect forest produce.

It was suspected that the incident happened when both were taking shelter inside a cave adjacent to Malipadar village as there was heavy rainfall in the area.

On Wednesday morning, when some people of Malipadar village went to the cave, they found that the bodies of Selum and Trilochan were trapped under the debris of rocks and soil caused by a landslide.

Immediately, they informed the locals and later police reached at the spot and recovered the bodies. After conducting the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members, the police said.

