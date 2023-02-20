INDIA

Two killed in wild elephant attack in K’taka

Two persons, including a young woman, were killed in a wild elephant attack in Meenadi in Kadaba taluk of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Ranjitha, who worked at a milk society in Peradka and local resident Ramesh Rai. According to authorities, Ranjitha was attacked by the elephant when she was going to work from her residence.

Another victim, Ramesh Rai, who was in the spot was also attacked by the raging elephant. Rajesh Rai died on the spot and locals though managed to shift Ranjitha to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot and protested against the authorities. They demanded security from attacks by the wild animals. They feared that as Summer is setting in, the wild animals, especially elephants and leopards, tend to come out of forests in search of water and food and there will be no security to them.

The forest authorities rushed to the spot and are evaluating the situation. They have assured people that the elephant would be caught and relocated.

