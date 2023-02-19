INDIA

Two killed, three injured in Patna gunfight

Two persons were killed and two others seriously injured during gun battle between two groups in east Patna on Sunday, police said.

The incident at Gathauli village was triggered over a dispute on parking between local strongman Baccha Rai and Chandrika Rai and it soon turned ugly and both sides opened fire on each other. One person named Gautam Kumar died on the spot while one more man succumbed in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The remaining three are battling for their lives in the PMCH.

According to an official, Chandrika Rai was moving his car from his personal parking area onto the road, while Baccha Rai was storing building material in front of his parking area. Chandrika Rai asked him to remove the material, leading to verbal duel between them. Baccha Rai then soon called his associates, who came and opened fire on Chandrika Rai.

Sources have said that more than 50 rounds of firing took place. Following the incident, a marriage hall, belonging to a relative of Baccha Rai, was also set on fire in Fatuha.

The situation is tense in the area, officials said.

