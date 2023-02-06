Unidentified thieves have stolen two km railway track in Bihar’s Samastipur district, an official said.

The stolen track connected Lohat sugar mill with Pandaul railway station. As the sugar mill was shut for the past few years, there was no movement on the route.

Two Railway Protection Force employees have been suspended in connection with the matter.

Samastipur DRM has constituted a team to investigate the matter.

The theft was carried out in “connivance” with RPF personnel, sources said.

As there was no movement on that stretch, the thieves stole the track and sold it to scrap dealers. Thefts of railway scarps are a regular affair in Bihar but this is probably the first time that 2 km track was stolen.

20230206-130002