Two labourers at a construction site died of electrocution and three others sustained critical injuries here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Kirarai village under Farah police station limits.

According to reports, five men were trying to build pillars of the house and the iron rod they were erecting, came in contact with a high-tension wire, leading to their electrocution.

The deceased have been identified as Surendra, 50 and Yadram, 35. Three others — Arjun, Mukesh and Mahavir — are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions, the police spokesman said.

20221123-163204