Two labourers killed in Gurugram cave-in

Two labourers at a construction site in Gurugram died on Wednesday afternoon when they were buried under collapsing mud from a dug-up basement, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 4 p.m. at plot number 2953 in Sector 57 when Mohammad Mihal, 22, and Hashim, 28, both natives of Bihar were digging the basement.

“One of the labourers died on the spot while another was declared dead in the hospital. The incident took place after they got buried under the dug-up mud during the construction work. They were under a pit when some portion of the earth caved in and the dug-up mud fell on the labourers,” Sector 56 SHO Amit Kumar told IANS.

“We are probing the matter and if we found any negligence during construction work, action will be initiated against guilty,” he said.

However, no case was registered yet, he added.

