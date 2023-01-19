INDIA

Two labourers killed in Varanasi, Yogi announces compensation

NewsWire
0
0

Two labourers were killed in an accident during construction of a house on the Panchkroshi Road of Lalpur Pandeypur police station area here, sources said on Thursday.

The incident took place late on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the construction of a house was in progress.

Dilip Jaiswal and Chhote Ram were seriously injured in the accident. They were taken to a private hospital where they were declared “brought dead.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased immediately.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

20230119-090402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    N95 mask with nanoparticle coating developed using 3D printing technology

    Facebook announces week-long music celebration in India

    Bhavaish R Bhatijaa: Acting has a special place in my heart

    CBI teams facing language hurdles during probe into key cases in...