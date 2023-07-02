INDIA

Two labourers killed while digging well in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

Two labourers were killed while they were digging a well in Farrukhnagar’s Jarau village on Sunday, police said.

According to police, two labourers, namely Rajender, a resident of Siwadi village in Gurugram and Manoj of Bihar, had taken up the job of digging a well in Mukesh Yadav’s fields in Farrukhnagar area.

On Sunday, while they had dug around seven to eight feet deep well, a large mudslide fell on them burying both.

The two were rushed to a hospital for treatment but were declared brought dead.

However, police said they are in the process to file a case.

2023070232839

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Elorda Cup 2023: Five Indian boxers bow out in quarter-finals

    Raj district second in country to build over 93K houses under...

    King Charles, Camilla award ‘Elephant Whisperers’ director, Indian wildlife conservationists

    IIT JEE Advanced: Four students from Kota figure in Top 10