Two labourers were killed while they were digging a well in Farrukhnagar’s Jarau village on Sunday, police said.
According to police, two labourers, namely Rajender, a resident of Siwadi village in Gurugram and Manoj of Bihar, had taken up the job of digging a well in Mukesh Yadav’s fields in Farrukhnagar area.
On Sunday, while they had dug around seven to eight feet deep well, a large mudslide fell on them burying both.
The two were rushed to a hospital for treatment but were declared brought dead.
However, police said they are in the process to file a case.
2023070232839