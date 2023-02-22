In two seperate cases, Customs officials on Wednesday arrested two persons from Chennai and Mumbai airports and recovered drugs and foreign currency from their possession.

In the first case, Customs officials at Chennai airport said that they have arrested a man and recovered 250 MDMA tablets and 75 LSD stamps from his possession.

In the second case, Customs officials at Mumbai airport, in coordination with CISF, seized $10 lakh (Rs 8.36 crore) from an Indian origin US national.

An official said that the foreign currency was meticulously concealed in a handbag.

