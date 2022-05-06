INDIA

Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang members held in Gurugram

The Crime Branch unit of Gurugram Police has arrested two henchmen of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldi Brar gang, the police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rajat alias Raka, a resident of Khera Khurampur, and Sagar, a resident of Shikohpur.

The duo was apprehended from Farrukhnagar in Gurugram on Thursday after a tip-off. The police have recovered two pistols and 20 live cartridges from their possession.

“The accused were present in Gurugram to commit a crime but were arrested before that by the police. The duo revealed that they are members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldi Brar gang,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime).

In another breakthrough, the Crime Branch arrested a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000. The police have recovered three pistols, nine magazines and 20 live cartridges from his possession.

The police said the accused was involved in half-a-dozen heinous crimes.

The accused, who has been identified as Sanjeev Bishnoi aka Sanju, a resident of Rajasthan, was apprehended from the Mubarikpur junction along the Jhajjar-Farrukhnagar bypass on Thursday.

Bishnoi revealed that he was in constant contact with Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, and was present in Gurugram to commit a crime, the police said.

