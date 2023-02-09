INDIA

Two leopard cubs rescued, six go missing in K’taka village

NewsWire
0
0

Local youths on Thursday rescued two leopard cubs trapped beneath a boulder in an agricultural land in the Kolagere village in Mandya district.

The youths — Shivamurthy, Keerthi Kumar and their friends — noticed that eight cubs of leopard were trapped beneath the boulder. They made a way for the cubs and got them out.

However, they could only catch two cubs and the other six cubs disappeared as soon as they managed to come out. The youth had taken the two cubs to their houses and gave them food.

The forest authorities rushed and inspected the spot. They went to the houses of the youth and took the two cubs, which they had brought home, into their custody. The authorities have set up a cage to trap the mother leopard at the spot.

The authorities have also warned the villagers not to venture out alone near their farms and isolated places as the mother leopard, which had lost its cubs, might attack them. The authorities have also launched a hunt for the six cubs.

20230209-095004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Satish Kaushik on ‘Patna Shukla’: ‘I’m playing a judge for the...

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC seal 1-0 win over ATK Mohun...

    For Prateik Babbar, it’s an honour to work in female-centric content

    Cong: Faction leaders real winners, ‘winnability’ ignored (IANS Analysis)