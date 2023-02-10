INDIA

Two leopards trapped in K’taka

Two leopards prowling in a residential area and farms in Karnataka’s Mysuru district were trapped by forest authorities on Friday.

The big cats were caught at a farm in Musuvinakoppalu village in T. Narasipura taluk.

The authorities had used a cow calf as bait to lure the leopards into the case. The big cats walked into the case but did not attack the calf.

A large number of villagers gathered to see the trapped leopards.

In the last three months, four people were killed by the leopards in T. Narasipura taluk, triggering fear and panic among the local residents.

In an attempt to trap the big cats, the forest authorities had installed CCTV cameras across the taluk and also placed cages at strategic points.

The timings of schools in K.R. Pattana had been changed after a leopard was spotted in the outskirts of the town.

Instead of early mornings, the schools were advised to begin from 12 noon.

