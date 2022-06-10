INDIA

Two LeT terrorists arrested in J&K’s Baramulla

Two active terrorists linked to proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested by security forces from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

“Acting promptly on a specific information, police, along with army, arrested two active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Irshad Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Rehman Mir, and a categorised terrorist, and Zahid Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Nehalpora Pattan area of Baramulla,” a police official said.

Arms and ammunition including two Chinese pistols, 18 live rounds, and two magazines have been recovered from their possession.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.

