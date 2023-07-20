INDIA

Two Lucknow cops suspended for misbehaving with youth

In a rare case, two constables of the Lucknow police have been suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a youth.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rahul Raj, the incident took place near Bara Birwa crossing when a cab driver parked his car in the middle of road and slept inside due to which traffic was disrupted.

Head constable Gajendra Singh and constable Anmol Mishra from the Manak Nagar police station had gone to tackle it.

Meanwhile, Vineet Singh, a passerby asked the cops to behave with the driver.

The cops became aggressive and started misbehaving with Vineet.

“By doing this they have tried to portray the police in a bad light hence they are being suspended and the matter is being investigated by ACP Kakori, Anup Kumar,” he added.

In his complaint victim Vineet Singh said that he was passing by Bara Birwa crossing when he saw both the cops misbehaving with the cab driver and thrashing him. He intervened and asked the cops to behave properly with him.

However, the constables then started thrashing him.

They also took him to a nearby crossing and threatened to frame fake cases against him.

