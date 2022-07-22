Jamui police arrested two hardcore Maoist commanders from the jungles of Gidheswar block, an official said on Friday.

Jamui police received a tip-off that some Maoist operatives have taken shelter in the jungles of Gidheshwar and Sikandra blocks. Accordingly, the message was passed to CRPF cobra battalion and STF. They cordoned off the area under the supervision of SP (Operation) Shaurya Suman and started combing operations in the jungles on Wednesday evening.

“We cornered the Maoist group in Gidheswar jungle and managed to put pressure on them for the surrender. The group did not surrender till Thursday afternoon. Though, due to relentless pressure, two Maoists, Pintu Rana and Karuna Devi finally agreed for the surrender on Thursday night,” said the official of Jamui police.

Sources however said that the district police detained the family members of Pintu Rana and Karuna to put pressure on them.

Pintu Rana is a zonal commander wanted in Bihar and Jharkhand in more than four dozen cases. The FIRs were registered in Jamui, Nawada, Lakhisarai in Bihar, and Giridih, Deoghar, Dumka, Kodarma in Jharkhand.

Pintu was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 announced by Bihar police and Rs 2 lakh by Jharkhand police. He is zonal commander of east Bihar and north east Jharkhand special area committee. Karuna is also a sub-area zonal commander of the same Maoist group.

