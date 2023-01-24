INDIA

Two Maoists arrested in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Two Maoists, allegedly involved in several offences, were arrested on Tuesday in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, police said.

The Maoists, including a hard-core woman cadre, were picked up by the security personnel during a combing operation by the Special Operation Group (SOG), the District Voluntary Force (DVF), and the CRPF personnel from Hatigaon reserve forest area under Raighar police limits of Nabarangpur district, DIG, Southwestern Range, Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, said.

They were identified as Poje Mandavi alias Anita, 25, and Samudra Bagh, 32, of Mainpur Nuapada division. Anita belongs to Motodi village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh and Bagh is a native of Nangalbod in Sinapali block of Nuapada district of Odisha.

The DIG said that the duo was found to have been involved in many cases of violence in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, and neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

The police said that Anita had joined the Maoist group in 2010 and was working as a party member of Bodchatia local organisation squad (LOS) prior to her joining Mainpur-Nuapada Division. She was influenced by Bal Sanghatan under Ungi. She was promoted as area committee member (ACM) in 2020 and has been active since 2013.

Similarly, Bagh had joined the Maoists in 2017 and has been active ever since as a militia member of the Mainpur-Nuapada Division. He reportedly provided information and other inputs to the extremists. Bagh was also providing medicines and other essential articles to the rebels, the police said.

