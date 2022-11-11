INDIA

Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha

Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces inside a forest in Odisha’s Koraput district, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, on getting input about the presence of around 15-20 Maoists in the Ramgiri forest area under Boipariguda block of the tribal district, the Special Operation Group (SOG) and BSF jawans were carrying out combing operations in the area since Thursday night.

“During the operation, the Maoists suddenly opened fire on the security personnel, in retaliation, the security forces returned fire on the Maoists. This morning, the security forces found the bodies of two Maoists,” said Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, DIG (south western range), Koraput.

“The exchange of fire took place for nearly 15 minutes last night. In the morning, during a search operation, bodies of two Maoists were recovered. The identity of the deceased Maoists is yet to be known,” he said.

One tiffin bomb, three country-made pistols along with huge amount of ganja and other materials seized from the Maoist camp. further information is awaited, he said.

