With the arrest of two key members of Punjab’s Devender Bambiha gang, Delhi Police’s special cell has busted an interstate illegal firearms syndicate, officials said on Thursday.

The police said that they have recovered five semi-automatic pistols of .32 calibre with four bullets from Gagandeep Singh (25) and Baljeet Singh (22), which were meant for supplying to the members of Bambiha gang in Punjab.

Following directions from Canada-based gangster Arshdeep and UAE based handlers of Bambiha gang, Gagandeep had procured illegal weapons from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.

The Bambiha gang has fierce rivalry with the Lawerence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, resulting in killing of many of their associates in gangwar in Punjab and other states.

According to Alok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), specific inputs were received that Gagandeep, a member of Bambiha gang, had procured a consignment of pistols from Khargone, and he was on his way to Punjab via Delhi where he would meet one of his contacts near the bus stand in Palam on Dwarka-Palam road between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid near the bus stand. Gagandeep was arrested from near the bus stand,” said the DCP.

“A police team along with Gagandeep was sent to Punjab to arrest the other members of the gang, following which his associate Baljeet Singh was arrested on Tuesday morning from near the bus stand in Phagwara,” the officer said.

The police have also found that Gagandeep was associated with a WhatsApp group in the name of Vicky Gonder. Gonder, with then Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harminder Singh, had conspired and executed the infamous Nabha jail break in 2016.

“Their associates, fully-armed with sophisticated weapons, had attacked and fired indiscriminately at jail security staff, robbed their weapons and got released their six associates including Gonder, KLF operatives Harvinder and Kashmira Singh from the jail and escaped. Gonder was later killed in an exchange of fire with the police. Gagandeep treats Gonder as his ideal and inspirer,” said the DCP, adding that further interrogation of the accused is in progress to identify the other members of the gang.

20230203-001601