Two members of Bhati gang nabbed in Delhi

Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two members of infamous ‘Randeep Bhati gang’ in the Janata Colony area of the national capital.

Police have also recovered three automatic sophisticated pistols, two country-made pistols and 44 bullets from the possession of the duo identified as Ropi alias Sunil, 34, a resident of Surajpur area in Greater Noida and Tejinder, 32, a resident of district Faridabad in Haryana.

While Ropi is found involved in nine cases including murder, attempt to murder and arms act Tejinder is also previous involved in eight cases including murder, attempt to murder and arms act.

According to Sanjay Kumar Sain, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), on December 7, specific inputs were received regarding the presence of two desperate members of the notorious Randeep Bhati gang.

A trap was laid near Janata Colony in Welcome area and Ropi and Tejinder were nabbed.

“A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the Alto car, in which the duo was travelling. The Alto car was used in transporting illegal arms and ammunition have also been seized,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime and further disclosed that they both, on the directions of Randeep Bhati, came to Janata Colony, to supply fire-arms to a known person of the gang leader.

