Two members of an inter-state drug syndicate, who had been supplying drugs for the last 8 years, were nabbed by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, said an official on Saturday.

The police have also recovered 2,36,080 Tramadol and 2,23,800 Alprazolam tablets along with 150 bottles of Codeine worth Rs 1.5 crores in the international market from the accused. They were identified as Rishi Kumar Singh, 29, a resident of Sant Nagar, Burari, Kuldeep Kumar, 26, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad and Anurag Kumar Sinha, 48, a resident of Timarpur.

According to Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), on December 13 specific inputs were received that Rishi would supply a big consignment of contraband drugs to Kuldeep near the Wazirabad flyover.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and the police team observed Rishi and an e-rickshaw carrying several cardboard boxes, containing contraband, reaching the spot. Two cardboard boxes were also on his scooty,” said the official.

“In the meantime, Kuldeep also arrived at the spot on a bike. Both the accused met and started loading the cardboard boxes from the scooty and the e-rickshaw into a van. They were surrounded and apprehended by the police team. After compliance with provisions of the NDPS Act contraband, including Tramadol and Alprazolam tablets, was recovered from the accused,” said the official.

All the contraband recovered from the possession of the duo is manufactured by Pure & Cure Healthcare Private Ltd (a subsidiary of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd) near Ranipur in Haridwar.

“During further investigation, the source of the recovered contraband Anurag Kumar Sinha was also apprehended from Nehru Vihar. At his instance a raid was conducted at his shop cum godown near Mukherjee Nagar with officials from the Drugs Control Department, Karkardooma, said the official.

“Several Tramadol capsules and Alprazolam tablets were seized from his shop cum office. The wholesale drug license of accused Anurag Kumar Sinha had expired and renewal was pending with the concerned department,” said the official.

“Rishi had started supplying the contraband drugs to Kuldeep after procuring the same from Anurag. He has supplied the contraband drugs to Kuldeep more than 25 times during the period August 2022 till date. The present recovered consignment of Tramadol and Alprazolam was also procured by him from Anurag,” said the official.

