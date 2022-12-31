Two members of an inter-state illegal firearms syndicate were held by the Special Cell of Delhi Police following a brief encounter, an official said on Saturday.

DCP, Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Kushwah said that the arms suppliers were identified as Raja Gautam and Pintu Kashyap. Ten semi-automatic pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

“Inspector Shiv Kumar, Pawan Kumar and ACP Attar Singh were working on a tip off. Both the arms suppliers were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in the evening of December 27 near Veterinary hospital in Tughlakabad area. Raja Gautam took out a pistol and opened fire at the police team. We also opened fire in self-defence.

“Finally, both criminals were nabbed and disarmed. They are members of an interstate firearms syndicate run by an MP based illegal firearms manufacturer-cum supplier,” Kushwaha said.

A case under section 25( 8) of Arms Act, 2019 was registered in this regard.

The accused told the police that they had received the consignment of recovered pistols and cartridges from a notorious arms manufacturer cum supplier of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh.

They have been supplying for more than five years.

Efforts to identify and arrest the remaining members of this arms syndicate including source of supply are being made.

