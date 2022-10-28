INDIA

Two members of ‘Thak-Thak’ gang arrested

NewsWire
0
0

Two members of the notorious ‘Thak-Thak gang — who were active in the south Delhi area, and used to break car’s windows and steal articles, have been arrested, the police said on Friday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohd. Raja — a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, and Mohd. Rakeem Ansari — a resident of Okhla Phase-II.

The police said they have also recovered cash, a scooty with a fake registration number plate and several stolen items from their possession.

Raja had been found previously involved in four cases registered across the city as well.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), on October 21, a complaint was received from a resident of Gol Market at Kotla Mubarakpur police station in which he stated that after parking his car near the market on B.P. Marg, he had went for shopping.

“When he came back, he noticed that his car’s window glass was shattered and a bag containing cash and documents was missing,” the DCP said.

The police officer said that a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up.

“Stolen cash of Rs 60,000, one scooty used in commission of crime, two stolen mobile phones, clothes and shoes worn at the time of crime, bag, clothes and other stolen articles were recovered,” the police officer said.

“During questioning, they disclosed that their third associate who hails from Nepal had already fled to his native place on October 24,” said the DCP, adding that efforts are underway to trace him.

“The accused also revealed that they had committed multiple thefts from cars parked on roadside near the market areas of south Delhi,” said police.

20221028-191603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISKP steps up information war, targets Taliban, Central Asia and China

    2022 pre-monsoon summer heat overtake 2016 as 2nd hottest pre-monsoon season...

    Two held as Bengaluru police busts fake RT-PCR certificate racket

    ‘CID’ actors Daya, Abhijeet, Fredricks have a get together