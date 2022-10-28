Two members of the notorious ‘Thak-Thak gang — who were active in the south Delhi area, and used to break car’s windows and steal articles, have been arrested, the police said on Friday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohd. Raja — a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, and Mohd. Rakeem Ansari — a resident of Okhla Phase-II.

The police said they have also recovered cash, a scooty with a fake registration number plate and several stolen items from their possession.

Raja had been found previously involved in four cases registered across the city as well.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), on October 21, a complaint was received from a resident of Gol Market at Kotla Mubarakpur police station in which he stated that after parking his car near the market on B.P. Marg, he had went for shopping.

“When he came back, he noticed that his car’s window glass was shattered and a bag containing cash and documents was missing,” the DCP said.

The police officer said that a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up.

“Stolen cash of Rs 60,000, one scooty used in commission of crime, two stolen mobile phones, clothes and shoes worn at the time of crime, bag, clothes and other stolen articles were recovered,” the police officer said.

“During questioning, they disclosed that their third associate who hails from Nepal had already fled to his native place on October 24,” said the DCP, adding that efforts are underway to trace him.

“The accused also revealed that they had committed multiple thefts from cars parked on roadside near the market areas of south Delhi,” said police.

20221028-191603