Two men charged with murder in Ossington-area stabbing

The Toronto Police Service have booked two men for murder on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Eric Medeiros, 21, and Jose Pereira De Medeiros, 48, have each been charged with Second Degree Murder.

Both are scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall, on Monday, August 10, 2020, 10 a.m., in room 101.

The event took place around 3.31 am on the same day when the police were called in for Unknown Trouble in the Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

It was reported that police, fire and paramedics had located a man, with obvious injuries, in a laneway in the Baden Street and Lakeview Avenue area. He was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The victim has now been identified as Remi Almeida, 22, a resident of Toronto.