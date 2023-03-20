INDIA

Two men drown in Delhi canal, one body recovered

The body of one of the two men, who fell into a canal in south Delhi after their bike skidded near it, has been recovered while efforts are trying to trace the other, a police official said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Rahul, 32, and Hemender Singh, 30, both residents of Molarband Extension.

The official said that the body of Rahul was taken out from the Delhi-Gurugram canal by a Disaster Management team at around 4.30 pm but search for the other body is still on.

According to police, on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, a police control room call was received at Badarpur police station regarding two persons drowning in the canal. A police team rushed to the spot.

“On spot, a bike was found fallen on the shore/bank of Delhi-Gurugram canal opposite Atal Park, Molarband Extension in Badarpur,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two bike-borne men had come from F-Block, Molarband side towards Atal Park and their bike got disbalanced and they both fell into the canal. Passers-by noticed them and tried to save them but failed.

“Accordingly, the crime team, Fire Brigade, Disaster Management team, ambulance and divers etc were called on the spot. The duo could not be traced till early hours of this morning,” he had said.

The official said that Rahul used to work as a lab technician in Radiology Department of Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt while Hemender was working in a private company in Noida as an assistant in the HR department. He is survived by a wife and a five-month-old daughter.

20230320-223205

