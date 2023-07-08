Iranian authorities have executed two men accused of carrying out a deadly attack on a shrine last October which claimed the lives of 13 people and injured over 40 others, state media reported on Saturday.

The attack took place at the Shah Cheragh Shrine in the city of Shiraz on October 26, 2022.

Iran’s Supreme Court had rejected an appeal filed for the two accused, Mohammed Ramez Rashidi and Sayed Naeem Hashemi Qatali, CNN quoted the state run IRNA news agency as saying citing the Chief Prosecutor of Fars province.

The Islamic State (IS) terror group had claimed responsibility at the time of the attack.

In a statement on its affiliated Amaq news agency, the group had claimed that one of its members “targeted groups of Sunni refusal infidels inside the shrine with his machine gun, causing the death of tens of them”, reports CNN

The attack occurred on the same day when clashes broke out throughout Iran to mark 40 days since the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being taken to a “re-education centre” for apparently not wearing her hijab properly.

