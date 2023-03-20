INDIA

Two men fall into canal in Southeast Delhi, search operation on

Two men fell into a canal in Delhi’s Southeast district after their bike skidded near the water body, an official said on Monday.

A search operation is on to trace them in the Delhi-Gurugram canal.

According to police, on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, a police control room call was received at Badarpur police station regarding drowning of two persons in a canal. A police team rushed to the spot.

“On spot, the bike was found in an accidental condition at the shore/bank of Delhi-Gurugram canal opposite Atal Park, Molarband Extension in Badarpur,” said Rajesh Deo, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that two bike-borne men, who were identified as Rahul (32) and Hemender Singh (30), both residents of Molarband Extn, had come from F-Block, Molarband side towards Atal Park and thereupon their bike got disbalanced and they both fell into the canal. Passersby noticed them and tried to save them but failed,” said the DCP.

“Accordingly, the crime team, Fire Brigade, Disaster Management team, ambulance and divers etc were called on the spot. The duo could not be traced till wee hours of this morning,” said the official.

“At present, a fire tender, ERV, five divers/swimmers of Disaster Management, an Ambulance and SHO with sufficient staff are present on the spot and getting the drowned persons searched,” the DCP added.

