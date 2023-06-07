Two men died after falling from the third floor of a flat while they were repairing a window visor on Wednesday, an official said. The flat belongs to the wife of Anurag Bhaduriya, spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party.

The deceased were identified as Banwari Lal and Bharat Singh, both natives of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, on Wednesday a police control room call was received at the Mandir Marg police station where the caller informed that two persons have fallen from the third floor during construction at Shyam Niwas, Gole Market and one person has died and the other has been shifted to hospital.

“On enquiry it was learnt that the third floor is owned by Anupama Saroj Singh who had rented the flat to Kriya Communications Pvt. Ltd. It was also revealed that the window visor was being repaired on the third floor for which they had hired one Mohan Lal, who had brought two labourers with him,” said a senior police official.

“Both the labourers fell down while doing repair work and were shifted to RML and LHMC hospitals. Banwari Lal expired at RML during treatment and Bharat Singh was declared brought dead at LHMC hospital,” said the official.

“A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and investigation has been taken up,” the official added.

