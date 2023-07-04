INDIA

Two men from Punjab nabbed with 6 illegal pistols in Delhi

Two men, hailing from Punjab, have been arrested with six pistols and five additional magazines which they had procured from Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, known for making illegal weapons, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Harpreet Singh, 34, and Sunny, 25, both residents of Punjab’s Ludhiana district.

The official said that the duo was nabbed by the police at a picket installed on Mubarka Chowk in outer Delhi area on July 2.

“The bag they were carrying had six pistols and five additional magazines. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Samaypur Badli police station and the duo was placed under arrest,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Ravi Kumar Singh said.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had procured these firearms from village Bilali in district Khargone from an unknown person on the directions of Jatin alias Boxer, a resident of Ludhiana.

“They were supposed to deliver the firearms to Jatin in Ludhiana, however, they were caught by police in Delhi. Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused person and the antecedents of arrested accused persons are being verified,” said the DCP.

