INDIA

Two men held with Rs 85 lakh in Delhi, hawala money suspected

 Two men, hailing from Kerala, were nabbed by Delhi Police during vehicle checking near Delhi’s Mathura road area on Tuesday, and around Rs 85 lakh cash was seized from them, an official said on Wednesday.

The duo was identified as Misbabhuddin (23) and Shammim Hussain TK (24), both residents of district Kozhikode in Kerala.

According to sources, the investigators suspect that it could be hawala money.

Meanwhile, sources said that police have also informed the Income Tax department regarding the arrest and cash.

According to police, an intensive patrolling and picket checking was going in New Delhi district on Tuesday night when a white scooty was intercepted by the picket staff near Dargah Matka Peer on Mathura Road at around 7: 45 p.m.

“On checking, a huge cash amounting to Rs 85.87 lakh was found packed in the bags in the shape of bundles of Rs 500 denomination. They could not give any satisfactory reply about the source of cash, hence legal action under section 102 CrPC was taken,” said the official.

