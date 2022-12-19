Two criminals, on a snatching spree, were caught after a chase in southDelhi’s Govindpuri area, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Mohsin, 23, and Azad Khan, 25, both residents of Sangam Vihar area.

Police have also recovered three mobile phones, a purse, and a bike from the possession of the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Esha Pandey, said on Saturday, during patrolling, a police team saw a person chasing two men on a bike near Agarwal Sweets, T – point in Okhla.

“Police team immediately chased and apprehended them. Meanwhile, the person, who was chasing the accused, also reached at the spot and told police that they had snatched his mobile phone,” said the official.

On cursory search, police recovered three mobile phones, a purse and some cash. The purse was snatched by the accused a few hours earlier on RD Marg.

“Interrogation revealed that the accused are addicted to alcohol and drugs. They have nothing to do to earn their livelihood. So, in order to earn money in a short frame of time, they started committing crimes to satiate their quest for alcohol and drugs,” said the official.

20221219-191005