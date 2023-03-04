INDIA

Two men shot at in Delhi, miscreants identified

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons were shot at in northwest Delhis Kanjhawala area, an official said on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Mukul (20) and Chander Prakash (24), both residents of Chandpur village. The incident took place on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, information regarding a firing incident at Tatesar village was received at 6:24 p.m. following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, the police found one empty cartridge and blood marks. The injured were shifted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment,” said the officer.

“The police have identified the miscreants and multiple teams have been formed to nab them,” the officer added.

20230304-203402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Coimbatore City police seek custody of rape accused IAF officer

    Job description changes drastically in India in digital era: LinkedIn

    Changing tactics of terror groups have security forces on tenterhooks

    Vaccination of 18-plus begins in MP