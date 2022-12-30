Two men were shot at by unidentified assailants in Delhis Rohini area, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Monday and police in its initial investigation suspect old rivalry to be the cause of the attack.

The police said that they were scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the shooters and nab them.

The victims were identified as Raja (25) and Manoj (23), both residents of Pinki Chowdhary colony in Rohini.

According to a senior police official, information was received from Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri at around

10.30 p.m. on Monday that two persons have been brought with gunshot injuries.

“Medico-Legal case (MLCs) of two injured were procured and subsequently, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34

(common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 25,27/54 Arms Act was registered at Burari police station on the statement of Raja,” said the official.

“Both injured are now under treatment at LNJP hospital. Manoj is still not out of danger.

“Initial probe has raised suspicion over old rivals for conspiracy and they have been named as Babu and Mukesh Bauna of Mukundpur area. It is suspected that they sent shooters to settle old scores who are unidentified yet,” said the official, adding that an investigation is underway.

20221230-113803