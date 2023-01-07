INDIA

Two men with suspected IS links held near Kolkata

NewsWire
0
0

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested two persons with suspcted links to Islamic State (IS).

The two men, identified as Mohammad Saddam and Syed Ahmed, were arrested from over the second Hooghly Bridge connecting Kolkata with Howrah. They were moving on a bike when STF officers chased and arrested them.

The duo was presented before a lower court in Kolkata, which remanded them to STF custody till January 19. Confirming the arrests, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said that further investigation in the matter is underway.

Sources in the city police said that one laptop and two mobile phones have been seized from their possession.

“We had got a tip-off that Saddam and Ahmed were going to attend a secret meeting in the Khidirpur area. After arresting the duo, the police also conducted search operations at their residences and recovered some debit cards and electronic evidence from there. Some jihadi contents were also recovered from the laptop seized from them,” a police officer said.

He added that preliminary investigation has revealed that they were engaged mainly in brainwashing youths to join IS and also arrange for funds to spread their network in the state.

“Further investigation is on to identify their associates,” the officer said.

Both Saddam and Ahmed are residents of Howrah district. Ahmed is a student of mechanical engineering at Aliah University. Both are known in their respective localities as well-mannered and soft-spoken.

20230107-181203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mamata should send fact-finding team to Malda to probe how children...

    Even low-cost air sensors can improve pollution forecasting: Research

    Cong’s Bharat Jodo Yatra YouTube channel faces glitch on first day

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: MC Stan calls Ankit, Priyanka’s relationship fake