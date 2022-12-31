WORLD

Two migrants drown, 232 rescued off Lebanon’s northern coast

NewsWire
0
0

The Lebanese Navy has rescued 232 Syrian migrants, who were onboard a boat off the Batroun beach in northern Lebanon, and recovered the bodies of a drowned woman and her child, a Lebanese security source said..

The source said on Saturday that water entered into the boat after it was broken, and the two migrants drowned before the Navy’s intervention to transfer them to the shore, Xinhua news agency reported.

Andre Tenenti, the Spokesperson of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), announced that the UNIFIL Maritime Force assisted the Lebanese Armed Forces Navy in the rescue operation with an Indonesian and another Greek ship assisting at the site of the sinking boat which was on the way to Italy.

Lebanon has witnessed a wave of illegal migration attempts to Europe due to the deteriorating living conditions and collapse of the local currency.

One of these attempts led to the sinking of a boat in April, carrying more than 80 Lebanese and Syrian migrants near the northern city of Tripoli.

20230101-045203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uzbekistan contacts Taliban on border security issues

    Israel to facilitate Ben Gurion airport’s digital transformation

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may use sapphire glass

    US inmates’ access to vax varies by state