Two military training planes collide in Qatar

Doha, July 11 (IANS) Two Qatari military training aircraft collided in mid-air, but the pilots managed to eject safely, the Qatari defence ministry said on Wednesday.

“A collision occurred between two training planes and the pilots were able to safely get out by using the ejection seat,” the ministry said on its Twitter account.

The ministry did not say when the collision took place or identified the types of the aircraft involved in the accident, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The US Air Force Central Command on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar said they were not asked for support after the collision, according to media reports.

–IANS

