Two minor boys were sexually assaulted by three minors, when the duo had gone to feed biscuits to stray dogs in neighbourhood in East Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, on Monday a police control room call was received regarding assault on minor boys, aged 12 and 10 years old, at New Ashok Nagar police station.

“The complainant reported that his 12-year-old son has informed him that on the night of June 10, he along with his friend had gone near Peer Baba Mazar for feeding biscuits to stray dogs where three minor boys from neighborhood came and forcibly took them to an isolated place in a park,” said a senior police official.

“There one of them sexually assaulted the duo whereas the other two minors made their videos,” said the official.

The counseling and medical examination of both the victims were conducted at LBS Hospital.

“A case under section 377 (unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act was registered and all the three alleged juveniles have been apprehended in the case and will be produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB) as per law,” said the official.

