Two minor girls drown in Tripura river; bodies recovered

The bodies of two minor girls, who drowned in Sarama river in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Saturday, were recovered on Sunday, the police said.

The deceased — both sisters, have been identified as Shantimala Chakma, 15 and Sima Chakma, 7.

An official said that the divers of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with Fire and Emergency Service personnel, after several hours of efforts, recovered the bodies at Gandacherra on Sunday.

The tribal girls, both residents of Natun Brishaketu Para village, reportedly drowned while collecting some water weeds.

The bodies were handed over to the police for post-mortem.

