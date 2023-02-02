INDIALIFESTYLE

Two girls, aged 5 and 6 years, were allegedly molested by a man in Delhi’s Dwarka area, said an official on Thursday.

Police said that they arrested the accused and identified him as Deepak (25).

According to a senior police official, on Thursday around 1.20 a.m., a complaint was received in which the complainant said that she along with her family, including her sisters came to her aunty’s house at Uttam Nagar to attend a birthday party.

“After the party, her daughters, aged 6 years and 5 years, were not found in the house and upon search they were found inside the jhuggi of the accused. They alleged that Deepak molested them,” said the official.

“A case under section 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will there by outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and 10/12 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Uttam Nagar police station. The accused Deepak has been arrested,” the official said.

Police also said that any other relevant sections of the IPC will be added after 164 CrPC statement and as per facts that emerge in investigation

