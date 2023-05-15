At least six persons, including two minors sustained burn injuries, when a gas leak triggered a major fire in a residential locality of Koliwada in Khar on Monday, the BMC Disaster Control said here.

The blaze was reported around 8.45 a.m. from a residence in the thickly-populated Khar-Danda sparking huge panic even as police, fire brigade and rescue teams rushed there.

They managed to contain and extinguish the conflagration within 30 minutes.

At least six people — four from a single family — were rescued from the tragedy site and rushed to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra west.

Their identities are given as: Sakhubai Jaiswal, 65, Sunil Jaiswal, 29, Priyanka Jaiswal, 26, Pratham Jaiswal, 6, Nikita Mandlik, 26, and Yasha Chavan, 7.

