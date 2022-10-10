INDIA

Two minors, five others booked for ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogan

Two minors and five others have been detained for allegedly raising ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans during a Barawafat procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district.

An FIR has been registered after a video of the incident went viral on the social media.

The incident took place during a Barawafat procession at the shrine of Mohammad Jaisi in Amethi.

Like every year, hundreds of devotees had converged to celebrate the festival by taking out a procession. However, this year, the mood of a certain section of the rally seemed aggressive.

A video of this procession that went viral showed dozens of youth and children raising the objectionable slogan of Sar tan se juda.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the police registered a case against 10-15 unknown people and named nine people.

DIG Amarendra Kumar Singh reached the spot to investigate the matter.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Ilamaran said that this video is from the Jais area.

