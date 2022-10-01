INDIA

Two miscreants nabbed after encounter in Noida

NewsWire
0
0

Two armed miscreants were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Noida sector-24 on Saturday.

According to the information, during checking near Aravali Chowki, a suspicious motorcycle was signalled to stop by the police. On which the miscreants tried to escape instead of stopping and opened fire on the police team. In self-defence, police retaliate to the firing in which miscreants got injured and were subsequently arrested.

The miscreants arrested were identified as Shabir Ansari alias Chhotu and Riyazuddin.

Two illegal blank cartridges, two live cartridges, a motorcycle used in the incident, a fake media ID card (Aap Tak channel) and Rs 5,670 cash were from their possession.

The injured miscreants were sent to the hospital for treatment.

In past, the miscreants carried out several loots in Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida.

The police are investigating criminal history and other information of the miscreants.

20221002-020202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC: Status quo must be maintained for Delhi water supply till...

    ‘Decide within 1 week’: SC to HC on plea of Hyderpora...

    V-C, Asstt Registrar of K’taka varsity file police complaints against each...

    IMA seeks ‘limited continuous lockdown’ for non-essential areas