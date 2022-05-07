WORLD

Two missing, 18 injured in Madrid explosion

NewsWire
0
0

Two people were reportedly missing after an explosion in the centre of Madrid, local emergency services said, adding that 18 persons also sustained injuries in the incident.

The explosion occurred at around 1.30 p.m. on Friday at number 35 Calle Ayala, in the exclusive Salamanca neighbourhood in the heart of the Spanish capital, reports Xinhua news agency.

Early indications are that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, although this is still under investigation.

On Friday evening, Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Almeida told mediapersons that “fatalities cannot be ruled out”.

Meanwhile, the head of the Madrid Fire Department, Rafael Ferrandiz, explained that the missing people were two workers, who are thought to have been on the third floor of a building when the explosion occurred.

The workers could have fallen down to the ground floor patio, which had been covered by two metres of solid rubble, said Ferrandiz.

Firemen are working with dogs and drones to try to locate the workers.

The explosion has left the building in a “very unstable”, condition, and there is a “a risk of collapse”, Ferrandiz added.

Therefore, urgent work is being carried out to stabilise the building.

The three seriously injured people are an 84-year-old man who was taken directly to intensive care in a “very serious” condition, a 77-year-old woman with multiple head injuries, and a 44-year-old woman with leg injuries.

20220507-112802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Top Sudanese police official killed in fresh protests

    Quad leaders urge N.Korea to engage in dialogue

    Australian states ease restrictions as Covid cases dip

    Women’s WC: Vastrakar, Rana, Gayakwad lead India to 107-run win over...