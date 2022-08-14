ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Two months after husband’s death, Meena pledges organs for donation

NewsWire
0
1

One of Tamil cinema’s popular actresses, Meena, has pledged her organs for donation.

On social media, the actress said: “There is no greater good than saving lives. Organ donation is one of the noblest ways to save lives. It is a boon, a second chance for many who are battling chronic illness, which I personally went through.

“Wish my Sagar was blessed with more donors, which could have changed my life! One donor can save eight lives. Hope everyone understands the importance of organ donation.

“It’s not just between the donors and recipients and doctors. It greatly affects families, friends, colleagues and acquaintances. Today, I am taking a pledge to donate my organs.”

In a tribute to her late husband, Vidyasagar, the actress concluded her post with: “The best way to make your legacy to live on. Love Meena Sagar.”

Vidyasagar passed away at a private hospital in Chennai in June this year. He was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March and had to be treated for it. Prior to that, he was down with Covid-19 but had managed to recover from it.

The health condition of Vidyasagar, who was hospitalised for the treatment of his lung problem, worsened in late June and he passed away on June 28.

20220814-182609

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sara Ali Khan has a ‘fan moment’ with Vijay Deverakonda

    One held in Delhi for black marketing of oxygen cylinders

    Aditya Deshmukh on his ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na ‘character: Faizi has...

    Javed Ali on struggle: Would pray to earn 2000 so I...